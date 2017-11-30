Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi on the hit show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, made headlines recently after she was spotted attending a political rally in Mumbai.

Soon rumours started doing the rounds that Shubhangi will quit the show and join politics.

This created ripples among the fans of the actress, who love watching her antics on the comedy show. However, Shubhangi soon clarified that she is not quitting the show.

Speaking to the media, the actress said: "Recently I went to support a politician at a rally and people thought that I'm making a switch in my career. I have no intention of taking up politics -- all I can do is be an influencer. I am not quitting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! and the audience can stop stressing about it."

Shubhangi had replaced Shilpa Shinde, who got embroiled in a controversy after she accused show's producer Benaifer Kohli of mental torture.

Soon after, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) imposed a lifetime ban on her by prohibiting broadcasters and producers from working with her until she apologised to the association and compensated Benaifer for the losses incurred because of her.

This created a hurdle in Shilpa's acting career and forced her to seek political intervention to resolve the matter. However, the representatives of the association denied banning Shilpa from acting on the small screen.

Shilpa is currently seen in Bigg Boss 11 and has turned out to be a strong contestant inside the house.