Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma star-studded second wedding reception on December 26 saw many Bollywood A-listers and cricketers coming together under one roof to join the newlywed couple in their celebration.

But amidst the grand affair, it looked like all is not well between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan who were seen sharing cold vibes while walking on the red carpet.

When papa Amitabh Bachchan walked upto the red carpet hand-in-hand with daughter Shweta Bachchan and posed for the shutterbugs, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen following them.

While the camera persons were waiting to capture the entire Bachchan family in one frame, Big B and Shweta tried to flee from the spot when Abhishek and Aishwarya stepped on the red carpet.

Abhishek looked dapper in a grey pantsuit and Aishwarya stunned in a white embroidered lehenga. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan looked handsome in a dark blue bandhgala while daughter Shweta looked gorgeous in a pink saree.

When they were asked to pose together, Shweta was seen catching her tongue in her teeth when Big B pulled her back to the red carpet to pose for a family portrait. Shweta then went on to talk to her brother and Aishwarya but the latter ignored her smile completely.

Their awkward moment was caught on the camera and even their fans on social media noticed how Aishwarya and Shweta giving cold shoulder to each other and the gap between the two while posing for a photograph.

Some social media users even pointed that Shweta tried to talk to Ash who looked so cold and even we wonder why?