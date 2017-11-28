Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie is getting a good response in its pre-release business. Its Tamil dubbing rights and satellite rights have fetched the highest price after the record set by Baahubali.

If we go by the reports, the makers of the film have already signed a deal on the sale of its Tamil dubbing and satellite rights. Studio Green, one of the leading film Production and distribution companies in Chennai, has reportedly acquired these rights.

Studio Green has shelled out Rs 15 crore on the Tamil dubbing and satellite rights of Bhaagamathie, the reports said. The experts from the Telugu film industry say that it is the highest price ever bagged by a film after Baahubali.

Bhaagamathie is the next release for Anushka Shetty after Baahubali: The Conclusion and there is a lot of hype and expectations about the movie. Recently, the makers released its first look, which doubled the curiosity of film buffs, which is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

Two months ahead of its release, the makers have begun its pre-release business of Bhaagamathie and the hype around it seems to have generated great demand for its theatrical, music, satellite and dubbing rights.

Anushka Shetty has starred in Tamil movies also and she has got a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu. In a bid to cash in on her popularity in the state, the makers have planned to dub Bhaagamathie in Tamil.

Bhaagamathie is a modern-day thriller written and directed by G Ashok and produced by Pramod and V Vamsi Krishna Reddy under the banner UV Creations. Anushka Shetty is playing the lead role in this female-centric movie, while Unni Mukundan, Jayaram and Aadhi Pinisetty essay important roles.