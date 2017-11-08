Anushka Sharma and Anushka Shetty are likely to have a box office clash as their respective movies Pari and Bhaagamathie are expected to be released in February next.

The two popular actresses are coming up with two much-awaited flicks, and both the films will have them in the main lead respectively. Although the release date of Anushka Shetty's film has not been confirmed, there are reports that Pari and Bhaagamathie will hit the screens in February 2018. Pari is slated to be released on February 9, 2018.

"The release date is still not finalised for Bhaagamathie. They are planning December end release or February. Surely not Pongal 2018 since Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green who releases Bhaagamathie in TN, has a Suriya film slated for Pongal," a source told Bollywoodlife.

The first look of Bhaagamathie having released two days back, there is less likely that the makers of the film would release the movie in just one month time. Moreover, two big budget Bollywood movies – Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai – are booked for December.

In such a scenario, there is a big possibility that Anushka Shetty's film will release around the same time of Anushka Sharma's Pari in February next year.

While Anushka Sharma has a number of hit movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, etc. to her credit in recent times, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the blockbuster Baahubali series. She certainly is on the peak of her career currently. Moreover, the first look posters of both Pari and Bhaagamathie were heartily welcomed by the fans. This will definitely be a massive box office clash, if at all they get released around the same time.

Meanwhile, comparisons between the two actresses have already hit the social media. Fans of Anushka Shetty and Anushka Sharma have been calling their respective favourite actress better than the other.

Check some of the tweets below:

#Bhaagamathie Anushka Shetty vs Anushka Sharma Who is the best ? You decide. Mine Anushka Shetty #HBDAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/zPisyXFwnK — Jay Kishan Prasad (@JaikishanPrasad) November 6, 2017

Yes I am....both Anushka Shetty n Sharma...100% GF material Anushka Sharma....aa Scooty Ad etc Ads lo She is a killer — Winston Xavier (@winsttonxavier) October 19, 2017

Anushka Shetty is always be the position of No. 1 — Jayeeta(Monu) (@iam_Jayeeta) August 29, 2017

@achyutupdhya no we don't want Anushka Sharma we want Anushka Shetty — Parul Vipani (@ParulVipani) August 27, 2017

@AnushkaSharma no u... We want talented actress like anushka shetty beautiful +talented. No one can match her. Proud delhi fan — subbu ? (@Diljit_jigad) August 23, 2017