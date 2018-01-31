Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie (Bhagamathi/ Bhagamati) collected $1.31 million at the overseas box office in five days. It is heading towards $1.5 million mark in the international markets in the coming days.

Bhaagamathie is a Telugu crime thriller, which has dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. All the three versions were released in over 200 screens across the key international markets on January 26. Read: Bhaagamathie movie review | Tamil Viewers' Review | Day 1 Collection

The G Ashok-directed movie opened to fantastic response in the premiere shows in the US on January 25 and the positive talk helped it go on strength to strength over the weekend. The movie witnessed a steep decline in its collection on Monday as it was a working day and it maintained rock-steady on Tuesday.

Bhaagamathie has collected $824,000 (Rs 5.36 crore) at the US box office in five days. The film is set to surpass $1 million mark in the next few days. Great Andhra tweeted, "#Bhaagamathie: USA – Prem + Friday $285K, Sat $266K Sun $172K Mon $40K Tues $61K Total $824K (Rs 5.36cr) @UV_Creations."

All the three versions were released in Malaysia, UAE, GCC, Australia, UK, Canada, Singapore, Germany and few other international markets on the same date. Bhaagamathie has collected Rs 3.13 crore gross at the box offices in these areas in its opening weekend. The distributors are yet to update its weekday collection in these regions.

Bhaagamathie has collected approximately 1,316,227 (Rs 8.49 crore gross) at the overseas box office in five days. The movie is estimated to have fetched Rs 4 crore for its international distributors, who have shelled out Rs 6 crore on its overseas theatrical rights. The film is set to return remaining investments in the coming days.