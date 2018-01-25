Director G Ashok's Bhaagamathie (also spelt as Bhagamathi/Bhagamati) starring Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Unni Mukundan, has received positive reviews and ratings from viewers.

Bhaagamathie is a contemporary horror thriller with a twist, and director G Ashok has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under the banner UV Creations.

Bhaagamathie story: Bhaagamathie (Anushka Shetty) is an IAS officer busy doing welfare works. During one of her visits to a village, she gets attracted to young leader Shakthi (Unni Mukundan) and falls in love with him. The twist in the tale is she lands in jail for some reason.

Some influential politicians occupy a palatial bungalow, which is haunted by the spirit of a lady. They get Bhaagamathie released from jail and put her in this haunted house. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: G Ashok has chosen an interesting story and created an engrossing screenplay for Bhaagamathie. The first half of the movie is a routine romance drama and has nothing fresh to offer. The twist before the interval gives some momentum to the story. The second half is interesting, and some chilling moments make it a nail-biting watch, say viewers.

Performances: Anushka Shetty has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Bhaagamathie. She is sure to stun you once again after Arundhati. Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sarath, Prabhas Sreenu, Dhanraj, Murali Sharma, Thalaivasal Vijay and Vidyullekha Raman have done justice to their roles, and their performances are also among the assets of the movie, the viewers have said.

Technical: Bhaagamathie has brilliant production values. S Thaman's stunning background score, R Madhi's picturisation, Ravindra's art direction, bone-chilling special effects and dialogues are attractions on the technical front, say filmgoers.

Bhaagamathie review live update: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audiences' response to the movie.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Review #Bhaagamathie from #UAE ! A Well Made Film. This is totally #AnushkaShetty film. She is ideally suited for the role- purely author-backed and performance role. She is brilliant and breathtaking in parts. This will count as one of her best films in her career. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Bhaagamathie ! #AnushkaShetty is the USP of film. There are enough chilling moments to shake the audience off their chair. The film is one of the best made ever in the history of Telugu cinema in terms of technical values so it deserves to be a good hit. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Abinesh Elangovan‏ @abineshelango

Watched #Bhaagamathie last night.@MusicThaman has rocked Bgm,nailed by Anuskha's outstanding performance, Supported by huge production value by @UV_Creations.best horror film in recent times. Proud to be associated with @StudioGreen2 in this project.@kegvraja @SF2_official

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos

Average 1st half Good 2nd half #Bhagamathie

