Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie has made a brilliant collection at the worldwide box office on the first day and shattered the record of the opening day record of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jai Simha.

Several aspects had generated a lot of hype for Bhaagamathie with the biggest being the presence of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, which is considered as the lady superstar. In a bid to cater to the demand, the distributors booked over 1,200 screens, which is the biggest number for a female-centric film down south. The hype got the movie decent advance booking for its opening day.

The Anushka Shetty-starrer got a fantastic response in the morning shows across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) on its opening day and garnered positive talk from the audiences. The word of mouth boosted its collection in the later shows. Bhaagamathie collected Rs 7.70 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day and it earned Rs 5.20 crore for its distributors.

Bhaagamathie has been dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam and released across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These two versions were also released in other parts of Indian and international markets. Both versions have received decent response everywhere and made good collections at the worldwide box office.

Bhaagamathie has collected Rs 2.24 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day. It has raked in Rs 37 lakh gross at the Chennai box office on the first day.

TAMIL RELEASES UPDATE:#Bhaagamathie 1st day in tamilnadu- 2.24 crores#Nimir 1st day in tamilnadu- 74 Lakhs — Indian Boxoffice (@TradeBOC) January 28, 2018

#Anushka #AnushkaShetty mass??.. #Bhaagamathie Day1 Chennai city gross is 37 lakhs (Tam 31 + Tel 6).. Highest ever city opening for a lady oriented film, bettering #Nayanthara's #Aramm — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 27, 2018

Despite clashing with biggies like Aadhi and Street Lights, Bhaagamathie has managed to get a decent opening and collected Rs 56 lakh at the Kerala box office on day 1. Snehasallapam‏ tweeted, "#Bhaagamathie all Kerala Day 1 Collection Report Gross ~ 56 Lakhs Net ~ 46 Lakhs Share appr ~ 24 Lakhs Good opening for #Anushka starrer Good collection for a dubbed movie in Kerala "

#Bhaagamathie all Kerala Day 1 Collection Report ??

Gross ~ 56 Lakhs

Net ~ 46 Lakhs

Share appr ~ 24 Lakhs



Good opening for #Anushka starrer ?? Good collection for a dubbed movie in Kerala ??#ladysuperstarAnushkashetty @UV_Creations @AndhraBoxOffice @cinema_babu pic.twitter.com/qAY0LqgL1O — Snehasallapam (@snehasallapam) January 27, 2018

The G Ashok-directed Thriller movie has collected Rs 1.35 crore in Karnataka, Rs 80 lakh in Mumbai and other parts of India and Rs 1.75 crore in the US on its opening day. Bhaagamathie has collected a total of Rs 14.40 crore gross at the box office on the first day. The film has earned Rs 7.21 crore for its distributors.

Bhaagamathie has smashed the collection record of Jai Simha, which grossed Rs 12.20 gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It has become the second biggest opener of 2018 after Agnaathavaasi.