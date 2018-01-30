Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie (Bhagmati/Bhagamathi) continued to make good collection at the worldwide box office even on the weekdays and surpassed the mark of Rs 40 crore gross in five days.

Bhaagamathie is Anushka's latest release after the humungous Baahubali 2. This certainly had created a lot of hype around Bhaagamathie. The movie was released in over 1,200 screens. The huge advance booking helped it get superb opening on the Republic Day weekend. A strong word of mouth also boosted the weekend collection.

The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions of the Anushka Shetty starrer, together has minted Rs 28.35 crore gross in India and Rs 7.65 crore gross in the international markets in its opening weekend. Bhaagamathie collected a total of Rs 36 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days. The movie fetched over Rs 20 crore for its distributors.

Trade experts predicted that Bhaagamathie would show a steep decline in its collection on Monday, as it was working day for everyone. While there was a slight dip, it wasn't a major dip as per the earlier predictions.

Bhaagamathie is estimated to have collected over Rs 4 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Monday, taking its four day collection to Rs 40 crore. As per early trends, the film is rock-steady on Tuesday too. If it goes at current pace, the movie is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark in its first week, itself.

However, Bhaagamathie recovered 80 percent of its distributors' investments in just three days. The film is set to return 100 percent of their investments and also earn some amount of profits to them in its opening week.

Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#Bhaagamathie Had a Fantastic Weekend at the Box-office recovering 80% already, Despite Ordinary WoM!. Tollywood's Reigning Queen #AnushkaShetty once again proved herself as the LADY SUPER STAR!."