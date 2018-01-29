Anushka Shetty's newly-released Bhaagamathie has struck gold at the worldwide box office. Despite getting average reviews, the multilingual flick has made an impressive collection in its opening weekend.

"#Bhaagamathie Had a Fantastic Weekend at the Box-office recovering 80% already, Despite Ordinary WoM!. Tollywood's Reigning Queen #AnushkaShetty once again proved herself as the LADY SUPER STAR!. [sic]" leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office tweeted.

The early estimates coming from trade experts indicate Bhaagamathie has minted over Rs 23 crore in its first weekend. The distributors' share is said to be around Rs 16 crore.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions, the movie has grossed over Rs 17 crore with an estimated distributor share of Rs 12.1 crore. It made a decent collection in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well.

Among the overseas centres, the collection is good in the US, Australia and Malaysia.

The movie had created a lot of buzz before release, and this translated into good collections on the first day. Bhaagamathie raked in Rs 11.6 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day. In Andhra and Telangana it grossed Rs 7.7 crore.

In Karnataka, it raked in Rs 1.35 crore on the opening day. The Anushka Shetty-starrer got a fantastic opening in the US where it earned Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1.

The film has been made with an approximate budget of Rs 30 crore, which includes the publicity cost. The movie is expected to enter the profit zone by next weekend.

The G Ashok-directorial is a horror thriller that also has Unni Mukundan, Jayaram and Asha Sarath in significant roles.