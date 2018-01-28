Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie has packed a solid punch as it is getting a wonderful response in North America. The movie has surpassed the mark of $500,000 at the US box office in two days.

The Baahubali films have amassed a huge number of fans for Anushka Shetty in North America, where the filmgoers were eagerly waiting for the release of her next film. The promos of Bhaagamathie had doubled the curiosity and expectations of the viewers in the country.

The hype surrounding Bhaagamathie made its overseas theatrical rights sell at a record price. Great India Films, which distributed Baahubali 2, acquired its rights for a whopping Rs 8 crore. The distribution house released Telugu and Tamil versions of the film in 125 screens across the US.

The Anushka Shetty starrer opened to fantastic response in the premiere shows in the country on Thursday and the positive talk boosted its collection on Friday. Bhaagamathie collected $279,000 at the US box office on the first day. It has become the third biggest opener of 2018 after MCA and Agnyaathavaasi.

Bhaagamathie has collected a total of $263,000 at the US box office on Saturday, taking its two-day collection to $542,000 (Rs 3.52 crore). The bosses of Great India Films tweeted, "Bhaagamathie: USA - Prem+Friday $279K, Sat $263K Total $542K (Rs 3.52cr), Superb Most of the shows Fulls, @UV_Creations."

Written and directed by G Ashok, Bhaagamathie is a horror thriller and Anushka Shetty plays the title role in it. The movie has also fared very well in India and other international markets. Having beaten the opening day record of Jai Simha, the film is heading to become the first big hit of the year.

Bhaagamathie has proved the title of lady superstar for Anushka Shetty, who is all thrilled. The actress has thanked her fans, director G Ashok and other members of the film unit for their support.

"I thank each one of you for your appreciation towards Bhaagamathie. Special thanks to my director Ashok and UV team for waiting for four years and making this as one of the memorable movies in my career. We put in hardwork in every character we do - only to entertain you more. Thanks to my fans & well wishers who have been supportive throughout my career with their unconditional love," she said.