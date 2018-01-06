Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca considers himself a 'lucky man' for not getting the sack last year from the Indian football team when they were going through a rough patch. That is the reason the Spaniard has to say a whole-hearted gracias (thanks) to the BFC board and management.

Roca revealed this when he was asked to give his take on the recent unfortunate incidents in Indian football that saw former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen parting ways with ISL side Kerala Blasters and Sanjoy Sen stepping down from the Mohun Bagan head coach position.

All on the same day and the same hour!

"It's the law of football. If things doesn't go well, it's the coach who has to face the music," said Roca, in a press conference in Bangalore on Saturday ahead of BFC's first ISL match in calendar year 2018 against ATK.

"I don't like my companions to be sacked after 7-8 game as perhaps you have not much time to prove yourself. But as I said, it is the law of football," added Roca, to the question posed by International Business Times, India.

"I try to do my best. I'm a lucky man. Last year, I was in a very bad situation [during the I-League 2017 season]. We were not winning for a long time and our club management and the board decided not to get animated and give me that time to get better.

"We finally won trophies at the end of the season and did well. You see, football is like this, sometimes it seems black, and after a while, it seems really while. I know that well as I have played football.

"Let us [coaches] do our best since it's life. It's the way this sport is. Let's look forward, be positive and try to happy before something bad happens."