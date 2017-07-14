Singer Beyonce has finally unveiled the photo of her twins. The Crazy In Love songstress took to Instagram on Thursday night to share the first photo of their newborn twins.

Captioning the photo, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," the 25-year-old singer posed in front of a beautiful flower arch. In celebration of her twins' one month birthday, the pop diva shared the picture while the twins are seen comfortably resting on their mother's arm.

The singer donned a gorgeous purple-layered outfit along with a blue-coloured veil while striking a pose with her adorable newborns. The photo quickly racked up more than one million views within half an hour.

Beyonce Knowles and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins exactly a month ago. And, before anyone from her family would officially confirm it in public, the Beyhive went berserk on various social media platform about the happy news.

Queen Bey announced the news of her pregnancy in February with a beautiful picture. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the mother of three captioned an Instagram photo of her bare baby bump. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

During her pregnancy, the songstress documented her pregnancy heavily on social media and also attended various red carpets. Apart from that, her pregnancy photo shoot grabbed a lot of attention and sparked many controversies as well.

The Lemonade songstress tied the knot with rapper Jay-Z in April 2008. Their first child Blue Ivy Carter was born in January 2012.