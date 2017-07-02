Beyonce and Jay-Z are yet to make an official announcement about the birth of their twins and their fans are desperately looking forward to any details related to the new born babies. Many of them are even searching for their photos online.

So when a photo of two babies was shared on a Facebook page called Beyoncé Up, several social media users believed that it is the image of Blue Ivy's siblings. The picture, which features the babies in lemon outfit and surrounded by lemons, was uploaded on a fan page.

Since the Facebook post resembles the title of Halo singer's latest album Lemonade, many of her admirers were convinced that it is her twins. As of now, the image has been liked by over 53,500 netizens and shared by around 3,500 people.

After sending many of the social media users into frenzy, the Facebook user confirmed that it is not the photo of Beyoncé twins. "The photo shows a twins' test at two months of age. In the photo are not the gems of Bey," the netizen wrote.

Another rumour that is doing the rounds about the new born babies of Jay-Z and his baby mother is about their names. The American rapper, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, reportedly filed trademark documents for the names, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, with the US Patent and Trademark Office last week, reported TMZ.

The documents are apparently filed by the same company that filed trademark document for their first child, Blue Ivy. The patent is for merchandising baby products like strollers, teething rings, water bottles, mugs, ribbons and key chains.

Since the latest album of Jay-Z, titled 4:44, mentions the name of Persian poet Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi and one of his famous peoms refers the word Sir, the world is convinced that the twins are named Rumi and Sir.