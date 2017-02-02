Beyoncé announced her second pregnancy in the most stylish way. On Wednesday, the singer broke the internet when she announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with twins.

The singer posted a photo of her baby bump wearing just a bra, frilly briefs and a sheer green veil. The photo instantly went viral and created a Guinness World Record for being the most liked image on social media's history. Beyoncé's photo has received more than 6.8 million likes and over 352,321 comments.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," she wrote along with the photo.

Beyoncé pregnancy rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time and several reports suggest that she is four months pregnant. And while the singer has confirmed her pregnancy news, she did not reveal any other details about her pregnancy.

While Beyoncé announced her pregnancy on February 1, there is a Twitter account that predicted this news in July 2016. The Twitter account @beyoncefan666, which has freaked out several on social media, tweeted on July 22, 2016 that Beyoncé would announce her pregnancy in February 2017. On January 28, the Twitter account again tweeted about her pregnancy and said, "Beyoncé is pregnant. She told me."

"Okay so Beyoncé is gonna announce a pregnancy in February(2017)," the tweet was posted at 4.50 am on July 22, 2016.

This is not all. In June 2016, the Twitter handle posted that Donald Trump will be the new president of the United States and on November 8, 2016, he won the election and became the 45th US president.

Cannot believe the news? Check out the tweets below: