Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction and almost let her assets slip out of the lime green Gucci dress as she attended the premiere of Emma Watson-starrer The Beauty And The Beast.

The pop star mother wore a flowing floor-length deep neck gown while walking into the El Capital Theatre in Hollywood with her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and rapper Jay Z. The multi-coloured floral design on the neck-line added to the beauty of the ensemble, which she accessorised with a pair of hoop earrings and several finger rings.

Beyonce nearly exposed more than what she intended to show through the Gucci dress. The heavily pleated silk chiffon gown, which was cinched over her baby bump, gave her followers an eyeful with a clear view of her cleavage.

The new fashion statement of the American singer came a month after she announced her second pregnancy through Instagram by posting a photo of herself in bikini flaunting her baby bumps. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," she captioned the image.

Although the expectant mother of twins did not walk on the red carpet before The Beauty And The Beast premiere, she shared a few photos of herself with Blue Ivy and Jay Z for her admirers on Beyoncé.com.

While the rapper wore a denim blue jacket with a roaring lion stitched on the back of it and a pure black trouser, little Blue Ivy captured all the attention of the viewers by wearing a multicoloured Gucci gown.

All the eyes of the attendees at the Beauty And The Beast premiere were on Beyoncé's daughter, who wore a miniature version of the US$ 26,000 worth dress that has been designed with crystals and pearls.