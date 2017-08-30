Several celebrities like Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and the Kardashians have pledged to help the victims of the Hurricane Harvey, which is devastating the Gulf Coast with catastrophic floods in Houston, Texas.

Here is how celebrities are trying to help out after Hurricane Harvey:

Kevin Hart

Comedian has Kevin Hart started the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge on Instagram, announcing that he will donate $50,000 to the Red Cross to help the victims of the massive storm.

If anyone wants to donate to his fundraising campaign, they can do so via Crowdrise. So far, his campaign has raised $939,178.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé along with her team is trying to help the victims as well.

She has released a statement to The Houston Chronicle, saying: "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help ... I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected." - @Beyonce https://t.co/ZJuGUth5jr — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) August 28, 2017

Kardashian-Jenner Family

Kardashian-Jenner Family will be donating $500,000 to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army to help the victims of the flood as on Tuesday, Kardashian West tweeted: "Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong."

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart in his Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge called out Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The Brahma Bull stepped up to the challenge and is donating $25,000 to the Red Cross.

In an Instagram post, he stated: "Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of [Hurricane] Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need."

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Chris Brown

Reportedly, singer Chris Brown donated a $100,000 for hurricane relief in Texas. He has also said his donation will not be going to Red Cross but somewhere else so it goes straight to the people who are affected.

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/GjUVWUDpuG — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 29, 2017

Drake

Drake took to Instagram to say: "Working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in any way we can and in the most immediate way possible."

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Nicki Minaj

Nikki Minaj too accepted the challenge from Hart. She shared the video of Hart on Instagram and pledged to donate $25,000.

I'll donate 25K for Houston. Praying for everyone there. Great work @kevinhart4real A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez too announced they were going to donate $25,000 each to the Red Cross.

Lopez said: "We just want to do our part to help...At the end of the day, we're all one, we're all in this together."