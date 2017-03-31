All hail Queen Bey as the singer could soon become the queen of savanna. It has been reported that the pregnant Beyonce will be a part of Disney's The Lion King live action remake movie. The singer has been approached to voice Nala, the queen lioness. Who better voice the role of a lioness than Queen Bey herself, right?

The news about the Crazy in Love singer being approached was reported by Variety. The website's sources told Variety that Beyonce is The Lion King director Jon Favreau's top choice to voice Nala in the remake.

While the offer has been presented to the Grammy award winner, she hasn't taken a decision as yet, stressed the sources. They go on to share that Disney and the director want her so bad that they are ready to do whatever they can to accommodate her schedule.

But it is evident that the singer will take some time to make her decision as she is currently focusing on her health and her twins. Following her pregnancy announcement in February, she was seen performing only at the Grammys. She was supposed to perform as Coachella headliner, but opted out following her pregnancy, giving Lady Gaga the spot.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

If she does confirm, Beyonce will join Donald Glover, who has been signed to voice Simba, and James Earl Jones, who will reprise the role of Simba's father, Mufasa. We hope she does jump on board. Imagine the musical magic, apart from the vocal performance, Beyonce and Glover aka Childish Gambino could spin out! Oh boy, imagine Queen Bey singing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' JUST SAY YES ALREADY!

We are already super excited about the film!

The film will be remade based on the animation movie of the same title, The Lion King, released in 1994 that went on to become a classic among the 90s kids.