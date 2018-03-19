Blue Ivy Carter, the six-year-old daughter of celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z, caught the attention of participants at the annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles last weekend by making a $19,000 bid for an art piece.

The Wearable Art Gala was hosted by Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson to raise fund for the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater, where underprivileged young people are mentored to achieve their dreams. WACO was floated in 2017.

Blue Ivy Carter, who was accompanied by her famous parents, threw a big surprise during the Gala's live auction led by Star Jones by making a bid of "$17,000 on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier" before raising the bid to $19,000, according to Vanity Fair.

However, she lost the bid to Tyler Perry, who took the portrait home for $20,000.

Then Blue Ivy Carter made a bid on a "piece of art composed of deconstructed law books from Indiana and medical books from California, created by artist Samuel Levi Jones," and this time, she made a successful bid by taking it home for $10,000, reported Vanity Fair. Her mother Beyonce also joined the auction and won a bid on Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings at $17,000.

The "If I Were a Boy" singer was honored with the 2018 Waco Theater Humanitarian Award at the event, and Gloria Carter, mother of Jay-Z, was honored with the Everyday People Award.

Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, got married in 2008 and welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012. Then they welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter (twins) last year.