American rapper Shawn Corey Carter, who is popularly known by his stage Jay Z, and his wife Beyoncé Giselle are reportedly struggling to find their perfect family home.

People close to the celebrity couple revealed to TMZ that they have been searching for a permanent house for several years, but have failed to find the one that meet their needs. All the houses they liked were beyond their budget of around $75 million.

The American singers, who recently welcomed twins, are currently staying in a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion with their three children. Beyonce and Jay Z want to stay there until spring and move to their new home by September.

An industry insider claimed that the 47-year-old rapper and his wife are looking for a house somewhere near the exclusive school in Los Angeles where their daughter Blue Ivy is enrolled.

"They want a super baller, crazy estate, and the ones they love are going for $150 mil. They have seen just about everything that's on the market and nothing in their price range is floating their boat," the source told the entertainment news portal.

The Hollywood couple moved to the luxurious mansion in Malibu, which is known as La Villa Contenta, after welcoming their twins. The 35-year-old Halo singer will be raising their newborns at the lavish house with 14 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms only till August, reports indicate.

Earlier this week, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles Lawson was spotted at the lavish mansion. According to reports, she came to visit her grandchildren after they were shifted from the hospital.