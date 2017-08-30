As Daniel Craig is confirmed to reprise his role of 007 for the next James Bond movie, now there has been chatter in regards to who will sing the next Bond movie theme song. According to Daily Mirror, Beyonce is in talks to record the theme song for James Bond 25.

The Crazy in Love songstress has reportedly discussed the possibility of her next project with her BFF Adele, who won a Grammy and several other awards for her Skyfall theme song.

According to an insider close to the pop star, "The two spoke before Bey's first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike."

The Bond film theme song "is the only project" the Lemonade hitmaker is remotely interested in right now, the source further added.

While Eon Productions have denied commenting on the news, a senior executive at Hollywood studio MGM said, "To tie-up a deal with Beyoncé for a theme song for Daniel's fifth appearance as 007 would really be the icing on the cake."

The 25th instalment of the James Bond universe, which will start filming at the end of this year or early next year, is slated to be released on November 8, 2019.

The movie will reportedly be based on the 1999 thriller Never Dream Of Dying and also has a working title Shatterhand.

Following a long going hubbub, Daniel Craig confirmed his return for the movie in August this year. The Spectre actor told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, "I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can't wait."