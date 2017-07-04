The makers of Beyhadh never fail to keep its viewers hooked to the show with nail-biting moments. On Monday, July 3, viewers were in for a shock when Arjun (Kushal Tandon) killed Maya (Jennifer Winget).

Arjun gathered the courage to do the unthinkable to avenge the death of his mother, who was killed by Maya. It was followed by Arjun being arrested for murdering his wife.

As per report in India Forums, post the big twist, the thriller show will take another short leap. Surprisingly, Maya will not be dead and will be seen making a comeback in Arjun's life with a proper plan to seek revenge.

The report further said the viewers will witness a new entry in the show, who will bring further twists in the storyline. Shraddha Jaiswal, who is best remembered for her role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, will join the cast of Beyhadh.

Shraddha will play the role of Shruti, Maya's neighbour and good friend. She will help Maya to recuperate, both physically and mentally.

Not just that, Shraddha's character will also usher in some flashbacks scenes and is expected to share some history with the lead pair. Her motive to help Maya is also expected to be revealed in the future episodes.