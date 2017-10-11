Popular television show Beyhadh that features Jennifer Winget (Maya), Kushal Tandon (Arjun) and Aneri Vajani (Saanjh) has successfully completed a year of its run. The psycho-thriller had received an extension in September after it was supposed to go off air due to it being a finite series.

The team celebrated the joyous occasion by cutting a cake. Vibha Bhagat, who plays Saanjh's mother Suman on screen, took to Instagram to share some pictures and a video of the celebration on the sets.

Jennifer-Kushal's Beyhadh sets catch fire for the second time

"Congratulations to the "BEYHADH" team for completing a year today...what a show with lots of challenges ..# thank you @vedika@krish@hasti@rohan for yummy chocolate cake.... #hiphiphurray #bbbuuuurrrraaaahhhhh," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the plot of Beyhadh is currently revolving around Arjun and Saanjh discovering that Maya is the surrogate mother of their unborn child. Although this leaves them in utter shock, Saanjh decided to take Maya home and take care of her. Arjun, however, is against Saanjh's decision.

A few weeks ago, during the shoot of the wedding sequence of Arjun and Saanjh, the wedding mandap had caught fire when the gathbandhan between the two actors came into contact with the fire. This resulted in chaos on the set. Fortunately, Kushal saved Aneri by tearing away the piece of cloth before it could cause any damage.