Beyhadh has been grabbing a lot of attention from across the globe; courtesy the gripping storyline and the fabulous performance of Jennifer Winget as Maya.

According to reports, Beyhadh, which was launched as a finite series with 260 episodes, will go off the air in August. It has completed 200 episodes and has only 60 episodes left before wrapping up.

Apparently, the psycho thriller will be replaced by a new show Ek Deewana Tha, which will star Namik Paul, Donal Bisht and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

However, it turned out the reports were false and the makers don't intend to end the successful show so early. The rumour spread like wild fire after actor Rakshit Wahi, who plays the role of Shubh, said the show is coming to an end on social media.

After receiving a lot of flak, Rakshit apologised for his mistake saying Beyhadh is not going off air.

Meanwhile, viewers of the show witnessed a third leap in the storyline after which a "dead" Maya returned in Arjun's (Kushal Tandon) life with a new bald look.

In other news, Jennifer is said to charge a huge amount for the show. Earlier, she was paid Rs 80,000-85,000 per episode but the producers increased her paycheck to Rs 1 lakh per episode. Jennifer is getting a lot of lucrative offers from other production houses and hence, the makers gave her a hefty pay rise as they didn't want her to quit the show.