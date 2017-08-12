Here's some exciting as well as sad news for fans of two popular Sony TV shows - Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

In a shocking turn of events, Shaheer Sheikh (Dev) and Erica Fernandes' (Sonakshi) show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, that was supposed to get a new timeslot, is going off air.

Confirming the news, Erica told BizAsiaLive.com that the last episode will be aired on August 25. "Yes. 25th is the last episode," she said.

Although Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is supposed to be a finite series, fans are disappointed with the sudden changes made by the makers.

On the other hand, Beyhadh starring Jennifer Winget (Maya) and Kushal Tandon (Arjun), which was supposed to go off air, has got an extension. It has, however, undergone a change in its timeslot and will air after Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 9.

Kushal tweeted about the same. "As the show was goin off air this month end, on public demand d show is on til Oct. from 28 aug instead of 9 show will be on at 10.after kbc," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, KBC 9, to be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will go on air from September onwards in the 9pm slot. The popular game show will reportedly be bigger and better than its previous seasons.

Another show of Sony TV, The Kapil Sharma Show, has got its contract renewed for yet another year.