With TV show Beyhadh starring Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani coming to an end, Jennifer Winget, who plays Maya in the psycho-thriller, has flown out of the country.

Jennifer shot her last scenes even before the rest of the team wrapped up the shoot.

The gorgeous Maya of Beyhadh is in Europe, exploring, chilling in and around the streets and eating with close friends.

The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her followers. "Taking in the sights and sounds of #BeautifulBudapest #upnext #Prague. The actress can be seen chilling around in the streets, eating and playing with a stray dog," she wrote.

A Times of India report had said the leads of Beyhadh – Jennifer, Kushal and Aneri – got teary-eyed while shooting for their last sequence together. Soon after this, Jennifer flew off for the much-needed vacation.

Jennifer is undoubtedly the heart and soul of the show. It was said that the actress was initially paid Rs 80,000-85,000 per episode but later received a hike making it Rs 1 lakh per episode, ABP Live had reported. The makers gave her a rise in pay as she had been getting many lucrative offers from other production houses. The pay hike is said to prevent her from quitting the show.

The psychological thriller with a gripping storyline had become a massive hit. Beyhadh was supposed to go off air in August to make way for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. But it got an extension for a couple of months owing to huge demand from the audience.