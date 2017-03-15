Looks like Jennifer Winget is in a mood to make her fans go crazy over her. After the sexy black-and-white images of hers that went viral online, a new set of pictures have surfaced in quick succession.

The new photoshoot will surely leave Jennifer's fans awestruck. The actress looks red hot in a red gown. Jennifer sported designer Suvi Arya's creation and was styled by Amrita Joshi. A video of the shoot has also surfaced online.

On the workfront, Jennifer is currently ruling millions of hearts as Maya in Beyhadh, which also stars Kushal Tandon (Arjun). Beyhadh is a romantic thriller and revolves around the lives of Maya, Arjun and Saanjh aka Aneri Vajani.

Recently, the pretty actress made headlines when the sets of her show caught fire. Jennifer and Kushal were shooting for a wedding sequence when the wedding mandap caught fire. The sequence required fire to break out, but unfortunately the flames spread uncontrollably. While Kushal, who was in the mandap immediately moved out, Jennifer froze at the mandap surrounded by flames. Thankfully, Kushal rushed and rescued her by pulling her out of the fire.

The video of the incident was posted on Instagram by Kushal, who wrote how terrified he was to experience it in real life. He also pointed out that he felt fortunate to have managed to save Jennifer.