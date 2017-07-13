Jennifer Winget and her show Beyhadh have been garnering a lot of appreciation from fans across the world. The show's gripping storyline and Jennifer's impressive performance keep viewers hooked to the show. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Jennifer as a psycho Maya is what made the show popular among the masses.

But do you know how much Jennifer earns per episode? The actress was earlier paid Rs 80,000-85,000 per episode but her paycheck has now increased to Rs 1 lakh per episode, according to ABP Live.

The raise in her remuneration is apparently because Jennifer has been getting a lot of lucrative offers from other production houses and hence, the makers gave her a hefty pay rise as they didn't want her to quit the show.

With this, Jennifer joins the list of richest Indian television actresses of all time. Sakshi Tanwar, who started her career with Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii in the year 2000, is still the highest paid actress. She used to take home Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.

The remuneration of Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame was Rs 1 lakh, which is same as that of Drashti Dhami.

Meanwhile, on Beyhadh, viewers witnessed a short leap in the storyline, after which a "dead" Maya returned in Arjun's (Kushal Tandon) life with a new bald look. The actress posted a picture of her new look on Instagram along with a caption that read: "From Bold to Bald?! She didn't, did she? Oh but, he did!!! #dhananjay dada is responsible for all the hard work that went into bringing Maya's bald and beautiful avatar "alive" up next on #Beyhadh Stay tuned peeps! @sonytvofficial"