Beyhadh actress Aneri Vajani has become the latest victim of online body-shaming. A day prior to the International Yoga Day, Aneri posted a lingerie picture of hers on Instagram. In the picture, Vajani is seen posing in a red bra and yellow underwear and captioned it as, "When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day!"

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh receives flak for sharing swimwear picture during Ramadan [PHOTOS]

And in no time, the picture went viral and before Aneri realised, netizens started trolling the 23-year-old actress terming her too skinny and malnourished. Some of them also slammed her for not wearing a proper bikini. Despite all the hate, many of her fans came in support of her.

Now, the actress was quick to shut the trollers with a strong post. Through the post, Aneri urged them to change their thinking. Her post on Twitter read: "Yes I posted a picha on Instagram ! Sum liked it sum didn't ! But honestly whts wrong wid u ppl, if ur fat nd u post a picture the world has a problem if ur skinny nd u post sucha picha the world still has a problem! Guys if u have so much of issue ignore the picha! The picha is for me i posted it on my account! so take a chill pill bhagwaan ne shakal toh achi di hain Shayad toh baatein bhe achi kar liya karoo! Koe baat nah bhagwaan sab theek kar dega! Bus aapni soch tohh khud hi thik karni padegi! Dhanyawad!(sic)"

Aneri rose to fame with the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, where she played the titular role of Nisha and now she has been winning hearts with her role in the popular show, Beyhadh, also starring Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon.

Of late, body-shaming actresses for showing off too much skin on social media has become quite common. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, too, weren't spared by the online trollers.