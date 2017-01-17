Based on the real life incident that took place in Wisconsin, Beware of Slenderman is a documentary on the murder mystery that shocked the internet in 2014. Produced and directed by Irene Taylor, the documentary intends to throw light on the story of 12-year-olds Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, who lured their best friend into the woods, stabbed her 19 times and confessed they did it to appease a tall and faceless man known online as Slenderman.

Also read: Netflix's Frontier Season 1 Episode 1 Spoilers: The show is all blood and no mercy

But who is Slender Man? In the dark corners of the internet brewed a myth about a faceless man wearing a suit and goes by the name Slender Man. It was a man named Eric Knudsen who created Slender Man, bouyed by the massive response from internet users who asked him to edit their pictures to make them more scarier, The Guardian reports.

Slenderman is depicted as a person sporting a black suit, lurking around in the background of the picture. He has no face, is inhumanly tall and thin. The aura around him gives anyone looking at him a chill down the spine. The popularity of the myth grew to a point that people started morphing the image in their own photos and many even started creating their own version of the character.

The reel and real world horrifically met when the murder attempt took place. The documentary makers have got in touch with the girls' families to reveal the story to the world. Through this, the makers also wish to shed light on the influence of the dark corners of the internet on the impressionable young consumers.

The film also features interviews with experts who helped the girls' get through the mental trauma. It is scheduled to air on January 23. You can watch the trailer here: