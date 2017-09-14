iPhone X: Seven things you need to know about Apples $1,000 phone Close
No one can unlock Apple iPhone X, but Arya Stark can!

Apple finally unveiled its much-anticipated iPhone X on September 12 at the newly-built Steve Jobs Theater in California. And this time, Apple has come up with some unique features such as FaceID, which can scan your face to unlock iPhone X.

Apple replaced their Touch ID feature with FaceID hence you do not have to use your fingerprint to unlock your phone. The new iPhone X is able to recognise the user's face with its advanced technology. Therefore, the chances of someone else unlocking your phone is apparently one in one million.

However, Twitterati thinks that the new feature can be easily fooled by none other than Arya Stark. The popular Game of Thrones character, which is played by English actress Maisie Williams, has a horrendous face-changing skill.

And, without wasting a moment, Twitterverse started taking a dig at Apple with memes and GIFs featuring Arya Stark as the only one person able to break into every iPhone X.

Here are some of the best responses so far.

