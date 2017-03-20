Roger Federer might have missed some major competitions in the second half of 2016, but the Swiss has been in terrific form in 2017. After winning the Australian Open title earlier in the year, Federer was in beast mode as he defeated fellow countryman, Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5, in the finals of the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday.

Any Murray out of Miami Open due to elbow injury

The Swiss, a 35-year-old father of four, has been playing some wonderful tennis, and it would not be wrong to say that he is nearing his best, yet again, defying his age too. Federer beat Wawrinka in testing (hot) conditions in California and there is an air of confidence in Federer's game night now. When he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open, everyone, including experts, were in awe of the attacking show he put in Melbourne.

He, once again, enthralled the audience in California with a similar game, and the former world number one did not drop a single set in the Indian Wells Masters. Federer has a huge ambition - to become world number one once again.

In the past few months, he has been stressing on the point that he wants to enjoy the game, and by the look of things, Federer is playing pressure free tennis, which seems to be getting the best out of him too. If the experienced campaigner can achieve such results by enjoying the game, one would request him to keep doing so, and in turn entertain the fans with his silky skills.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray must be watching Federer's game with great attention as the former world number one is getting back to his best with those stupendous backhands and forehands, stunning his opponents with his clean and accurate strikes. The two players might have been surprised with the confidence he is dominating matches in the circuit.

Suddenly, Federer has brought the fear factor back in the ATP circuit, which was dominated by Murray and Djokovic in the last few years. With the two players not playing their best tennis this season, which one has been acquainted with, Federer can take advantage of it.

"I'd love to be world No. 1 again. But anything else for me is not interesting. So that's why the rankings is not a priority right now. It's totally about being healthy, enjoying the tournaments I'm playing and trying to win those," Federer told reporters.

If one looks at his performances in the Indian Wells Masters and the Australian Open, one can surely say that the Swiss ace is on the right track. Federer, after winning the Indian Wells Masters, will move four spots, and into the top six of the world rankings on Monday. To achieve the world number one rank, Federer has to be in top form and be consistent.

With Federer in top form, the next big ATP competition Miami Open would have been a huge event for the fans too, but the world number one and two players have decided to skip the competition. Murray and Djokovic will not feature in the Miami Open as they have withdrawn due to respective injuries.

However, that should not worry Federer as he has another great chance to collect some more ATP points and move up the ranking charts. With Federer in fine shape, and playing some unbelievable tennis, he is just getting started (after his comeback), and things look bright for him.