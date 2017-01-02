Salman Khan's marriage has always been a hot topic and there have been a series of speculations on who will become the superstar's wife. While there is no confirmation on if Salman will ever marry, bookies have reportedly been making money by betting on his wedding plans in 2017.

It has been reported that bookies in Mumbai have been betting on Salman's marriage and his would-be wife. The top 5 prospective brides on whom bets are being taken are Iulia Vantur, Amy Jackson, Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif and Zareen Khan.

Salman is rumoured to be in a relationship with Romanian beauty Iulia, but interestingly, the highest bid goes in the name of Zareen. She had made her Bollywood debut in the actor's 2010 movie Veer. The bidding amount on Iulia is the least.

While Iulia is rumoured to be Salman's current girlfriend, Katrina and Sangeeta are the actor's past love interests. However, there were some reports of the superstar dating Amy and Zareen too in different point of times.

One report in Hindustan Times brought out the list of women on whom betting is being done along with price. According to the report, it is 25 paise for Iulia, 40 paise for Amy, Re 1 for Sangeeta, Rs 2.50 for Katrina and Rs 4 for Zareen.

The report also mentioned Sonakshi Sinha and Elli Avram as two other probable brides of Salman. On the professional front, Salman has been shooting for film Tubelight, which is slated for release on Eid 2017. The actor will be seen romancing a Chinese actress in the movie directed by Kabir Khan.