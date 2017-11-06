Beetroots are amazing for you. They are extremely nutritious and have numerous health benefits which enhance your sexual performance, aid in weight loss, improves mental health and also provide longevity.

Nutritional benefits of beets: Folate

Magnesium

Fibre

Vitamin C

Here are 7 health-boosting impacts of this superfood:

1. Helps in shedding weight

Beetroot is a great source of dietary fibre which boosts weight loss and also helps in detox. It helps in lowering cholesterol levels and helps in maintaining proper bowel function which is important for managing weight. Beets are magnesium-rich, the mineral is known for supporting optimal nerve as well as muscle functioning which is likely to be beneficial for weight loss.

2. Boosts men's sexual performance

The nitrate present in the beet naturally acts like viagra which improves blood circulation in the penis and results in better erection for men while having sex and even increases stamina in bed. Not just that, the high levels of magnesium in beets help in triggering the levels of testosterone which also plays a role in fat tissue loss and increase in muscles.

3. Betters digestion

If your digestion is not good enough, eating beetroot is the best way to get it up. The fibre present in beets helps in increasing the body's ability to digest. It helps in improving the bowel movement and also feeds the good gut bacteria present in your body.

4. Enhances strength

A study revealed that drinking beet juice improved the performance of people while exercising; they could workout 16 percent more. Researchers believe that the nitrate present in beetroot acts as a stamina booster and increases exercise endurance.

5. Curbs cancer

Beets contain phytonutrients called betalains which combat cancer. Scientists carried out various studies on animals and found that beet extract added in drinking water depleted multi organ tumour formation in various animal models. Apart from this betalains also keep inflammation at bay.

6. Protects brain

Beets have the ability to lower the impact of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. According to a 2010 study, consuming beetroot juice boosts the blood flow to brains in elders which may result in halting the growth of dementia. The folic acid present in beet helps in protecting the brain from the damage caused by Alzheimer's disease.

7. Lowers blood pressure

People suffering from high blood pressure get benefitted by beet juice. A research revealed that men and women who consumed 17.6 ounces of beet juice, which contained three-fourth portions of beet juice and one-fourth portion of apple juice had lower systolic BP after six hours. Researchers believe this heart health enhancing impact is an outcome of nitrate present in the beets.