Better eyesight led fish to move from the water onto land, not their limbs

A provocative new Northwestern University and Claremont McKenna, Scripps and Pitzer colleges study suggests it was the power of the eyes and not the limbs that first led our ancient aquatic ancestors to make the momentous leap from water to land. Crocodile-like animals first saw easy meals on land and then evolved limbs that enabled them to get there, the researchers argue. Malcolm MacIver of Northwestern University and Lars Schmitz of and Claremont McKenna, Scripps and Pitzer colleges explain their PNAS study Massive Increase in Visual Range Preceded the Origin of Terrestrial Vertebrates.