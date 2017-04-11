Guess who is back!

The third season of Better Call Saul returns today. After almost a year's break, Chuck and Jimmy are returning to television but not as they were. In the first episode of the new season, their relationship will take a great hit.

According to the synopsis, the season 3 premiere reveals that apart from the two's relationship, Kim will also feel the pressure of running her own law firm.

The official synopsis reads:

Jimmy and Chuck's relationship deteriorates. Kim feels the pressure of running her own firm. Mike investigates the note left on his car.

Speaking about the spoilers from the season 3, Jimmy actor Bob Odenkirk told Independent that the upcoming season will watch Jimmy rise as the iconic Saul Goodman.

"He's a monster but he doesn't come down from the hills, he comes out from inside like Alien... Yes, in season 3 we get to see Saul Goodman, but not in the form that you ultimately see him in Breaking Bad - you see a version of Saul Goodman and he is actually called Saul Goodman," he told the website.

The season 3 will also see Gus Fring of from Breaking Bad playing a major role in Better Call Saul where fans will get to know his story. Odenkirk said, "Gus Fring is back, as people have already figured out, but not only is he back - there's a story with him and we get to learn a little more about his empire building. He doesn't just pass through; he's not just an extraneous character to Saul's story."

It has also been reported that Jimmy's story will get more complex with the upcoming episodes.

'Better Call Saul' season 3's episode 1, titled "Mabel," is scheduled to air on AMC on April 10, 2017.

Here's where you can stream the episode live online:

