Superstar Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur made a gorgeous presence at Baba Siddique's Iftar party. However, photographers mispronouncing Vantur's name left Salman's sister annoyed.

The party was attended by Salman, Iulia and his sister Alvira Agnihotri. Alvira accompanied Iulia at the event, and the former got little miffed with the shutterbugs calling the Romanian beauty "Lulia."

This irked Alvira, who reacted telling the lensmen to stop screaming her name and also corrected them saying that her name is Iulia and not Lulia, according to SpotboyE. Alvira made it a point that the photographers better know her name correctly, the report added.

Looks like Iulia has become an integral part of the Khan family, and Alvira wants her to be recognised well and by the correct name of course. Although the buzz around Salman and Iulia's relationship has been doing the rounds for quite some time, there has not been any official confirmation on that.

She mostly stays in their Galaxy apartment with the entire family, and there are many reasons for fans to believe that the two are dating each other. However, it is hard to predict if marriage is on cards or not.

There was a rumour some time back that Iulia will make her Bollywood debut in Salman's Dabangg 3. It was reported that Arbaaz Khan wanted to cast her in a special role. "Salman's brother, Arbaaz who will be directing Dabangg 3, has an interesting role for Iulia. But she won't be replacing Sonakshi Sinha. Sonakshi will continue to remain a part of the Dabangg brand," a popular daily had quoted a source as saying.

Nevertheless, Salman had recently confirmed that Arbaaz will not be directing Dabangg 3, and in that case, it is again uncertain if Iulia will have a role in it or not.