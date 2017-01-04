American news broadcaster CNN unwittingly used images of Bethesda's popular role-playing video game Fallout 3 to explain the alleged Russian hacking during the 2016 US presidential elections.

The CNN footage made use of Fallout 3 images as the background image of the story.

Reddit was abuzz with CNN's silly mistake of using the images. Many media outlets too picked on CNN's error. But now even Bethesda is poking some light fun at CNN.

Bethesda tagged award winning TV series Mr Robot.

Mr Robot is a popular TV show that revolves around computer hacking. One of the lead actors is a cybersecurity engineer and hacker suffering from social anxiety disorder and clinical depression. The other is an anarchist. Their group takes on a mega corporation and erases all debts.

"If you want to talk about hacking on a major news network, your choices are either that or a scene from The Matrix," said a Reddit user.

Whenever anyone speaks about hacking, the first image that comes to the mind is that of the Matrix movie, it is not known why CNN chose the Fallout 3 image instead of the Matrix.