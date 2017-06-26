The biggest names in the hip-hop, R&B and rap gathered at the 2017 BET Awards function to celebrate the musical year gone. But before the party began and the drama exploded, the awards kicked off with the traditional red carpet.

While a number of celebrities rocked various outfits, giving fans ideas to recreate at their next party, there were a few who took the red carpet fashion to the next level. Though the red carpet is an opportunity to flaunt those hot bodies and slender figures, 2017 BET Awards turned raunchy when a few ladies gave more than needed look "inside" their dresses.

With the red carpet graced by stars like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Leslie Jones, Queen Latifah and DJ Khaled, there were a few celebrities who drew all attention to them as they walked into the Microsoft Theater on Sunday.

The most raunchy attire of the evening would hands down go to Tommie Lee who opted to attend the awards night wearing a sheer dress. Ditching the bra, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta actress decided to free the nipples and let a strategically placed design cover it up.

However, things did not go as planned. As she turned for the cameras, her dress's placement moved, letting the flashes get a good view of her curves and nipples, resulting in an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Risking a see-through outfit at the event seemed like a trend last night as many decided to ditch lingerie for the night. Unlike Lee, actress Nafessa Williams stunned in a black sheer dress that played tricks with your eyes. The barely-there outfit left very little to the imagination and highlighted her hot curvy body.

La La Anthony also chose to hit the nude button as she wore a sparkling gown and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Blac Chyna also flaunted her assets in an eye-catching see-through dress.

Tamar Braxton also hid her assets behind a crochet-inspired white shimmery gown that highlighted her booty.