The winners of BET Awards 2017 were announced at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25. While Beyoncé topped the list with five awards, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the best male hip-hop artist of the year.
Others winners of the annual award night are Bruno Mars, Migos, Chance The Rapper, Remy Ma. When Bruno Mars was named as the best male R&B/Pop artist of the year, Remy Ma received the best female hip-hop artist award and Migos bagged the best group award.
In acting category, How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis and Moonlight fame Mahershala Ali become the winners. In Sports, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry bagged the awards.
Check out the complete list of winners of BET Awards 2017 below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Beyoncé - WINNER
- Kehlani
- Mary j. Blige
- Rihanna
- Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Bruno Mars - WINNER
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd
- Trey Songz
- Usher
Viewers' Choice Award
- Sorry – Beyoncé WINNER
- Fake Love – Drake
- Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane
- 24k Magic - Bruno Mars
- Bad and Boujee - Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert
- Starboy - The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk
- Best Group
- Migos - WINNER
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Fat Joe and Remy Ma
- 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
- No Problem, Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – Bad And Boujee, Chance The Rapper Featuring 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne WINNER
- Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Freedom
- Chris Brown Featuring Gucci Mane And Usher – Party
- Dj Khaled Featuring Beyoncé And Jay Z – Shining
- Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane – Black Beatles
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Big Sean
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Remy Ma - WINNER
- Missy Elliott
- Nicki Minaj
- Cardi B
- Young M.A
Video Of The Year
- Bruno Mars – 24k Magic, Beyoncé – Sorry WINNER
- Big Sean – Bounce Back
- Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – Bad And Boujee
- Solange – Cranes In The Sky
Video Director Of The Year
- Kahlil Joseph and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, Sorry WINNER
- Bruno Mars and Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, That's What I Like
- Director X – Zayn Malik, Like I Would
- Hype Williams – Tyga, Gucci Snakes Featuring Designer
- Benny Boom – Kehlani, Crzy
Best New Artist
- Chance The Rapper - WINNER
- Cardi B
- 21 Savage
- Khalid
- Young M.A
Best Actress
- Taraji P Henson - WINNER
- Issa Rae
- Janelle Monáe
- Gabrielle Union
- Viola Davis
Best Actor
- Mahershala Ali - WINNER
- Denzel Washington
- Donald Glover
- BryshereY Gray
- Omari Hardwick
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Lecrae – Can't Stop Me Now (Destination) WINNER
- Fantasia Featuring Tye Tribbett – I Made It
- Kirk Franklin Featuring Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs And Tamela Mann – My World Needs You
- Cece Winans – Never Have To Be Alone
- Tamela Mann – God Provides
Youngstars Award
- Yara Shahidi - WINNER
- Caleb Mclaughlin
- Jaden Smith
- Marsai Martin
- Ace Hunter
Best Movie
- Hidden Figures - WINNER
- Moonlight
- Get Out
- Fences
- The Birth Of A Nation
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
- Serena Williams - WINNER
- Gabby Douglas
- Simone Biles
- Skylar Diggins
- Venus Williams
Sportsman Of The Year Award
- Stephen Curry - WINNER
- Cam Newton
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Russell Westbrook
- Lebron James
Centric Award
- Solange – Cranes In The Sky WINNER
- Kehlani – Distraction
- Mary J Blige – Thick Of It
- Fantasia – Sleeping With The One I Love
- Syd – All About Me
- Yuna – Crush Featuring Usher
Album Of The Year
- Lemonade – Beyoncé WINNER
- 4 Your Eyez Only – J Cole
- A Seat At The Table – Solange
- Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper
- 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Best International Act: Europe
- Stormzy (UK) - WINNER
- Skepta (UK)
- Giggs (UK)
- Craig David (UK)
- Wiley (UK)
- Emeli Sandé (UK)
- MHD (France)
- Booba (France)
Best International Act: Africa
- Wizkid (Nigeria) - WINNER
- Tekno (Nigeria)
- Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
- Davido (Nigeria)
- Stonebwoy (Ghana)
- AKA (SA)
- Nasty C (SA)
- Babes Wodumo (SA)