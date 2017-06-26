The winners of BET Awards 2017 were announced at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25. While Beyoncé topped the list with five awards, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the best male hip-hop artist of the year.

Others winners of the annual award night are Bruno Mars, Migos, Chance The Rapper, Remy Ma. When Bruno Mars was named as the best male R&B/Pop artist of the year, Remy Ma received the best female hip-hop artist award and Migos bagged the best group award.

In acting category, How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis and Moonlight fame Mahershala Ali become the winners. In Sports, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry bagged the awards.

Check out the complete list of winners of BET Awards 2017 below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé - WINNER

Kehlani

Mary j. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars - WINNER

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Viewers' Choice Award

Sorry – Beyoncé WINNER

Fake Love – Drake

Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane

24k Magic - Bruno Mars

Bad and Boujee - Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert

Starboy - The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

Best Group

Migos - WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe and Remy Ma

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

No Problem, Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – Bad And Boujee, Chance The Rapper Featuring 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne WINNER

Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Freedom

Chris Brown Featuring Gucci Mane And Usher – Party

Dj Khaled Featuring Beyoncé And Jay Z – Shining

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane – Black Beatles

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Big Sean

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Remy Ma - WINNER

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Young M.A

Video Of The Year

Bruno Mars – 24k Magic, Beyoncé – Sorry WINNER

Big Sean – Bounce Back

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – Bad And Boujee

Solange – Cranes In The Sky

Video Director Of The Year

Kahlil Joseph and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, Sorry WINNER

Bruno Mars and Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, That's What I Like

Director X – Zayn Malik, Like I Would

Hype Williams – Tyga, Gucci Snakes Featuring Designer

Benny Boom – Kehlani, Crzy

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper - WINNER

Cardi B

21 Savage

Khalid

Young M.A

Best Actress

Taraji P Henson - WINNER

Issa Rae

Janelle Monáe

Gabrielle Union

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Mahershala Ali - WINNER

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

BryshereY Gray

Omari Hardwick

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae – Can't Stop Me Now (Destination) WINNER

Fantasia Featuring Tye Tribbett – I Made It

Kirk Franklin Featuring Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs And Tamela Mann – My World Needs You

Cece Winans – Never Have To Be Alone

Tamela Mann – God Provides

Youngstars Award

Yara Shahidi - WINNER

Caleb Mclaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Ace Hunter

Best Movie

Hidden Figures - WINNER

Moonlight

Get Out

Fences

The Birth Of A Nation

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

Serena Williams - WINNER

Gabby Douglas

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Stephen Curry - WINNER

Cam Newton

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Lebron James

Centric Award

Solange – Cranes In The Sky WINNER

Kehlani – Distraction

Mary J Blige – Thick Of It

Fantasia – Sleeping With The One I Love

Syd – All About Me

Yuna – Crush Featuring Usher

Album Of The Year

Lemonade – Beyoncé WINNER

4 Your Eyez Only – J Cole

A Seat At The Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Best International Act: Europe

Stormzy (UK) - WINNER

Skepta (UK)

Giggs (UK)

Craig David (UK)

Wiley (UK)

Emeli Sandé (UK)

MHD (France)

Booba (France)

Best International Act: Africa