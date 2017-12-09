Sub-four metre compact SUV space has seen a lot of newcomers in the past two years. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the SUVs that took the segment by storm. The compact SUV is consistently on top of monthly sales chart of compact SUVs sold in India and November 2017 is no different.

With 14,458 unit sales last month, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's dominance is unchallenged. It is Ford's new EcoSport that surprised everyone with a surge in sales. The American carmaker found 5,474 takers in November 2017. Ford launched the refreshed EcoSport last month and it seems did the trick to the sales. In its successful, Ford EcoSport has also overtaken the sales of Tata Nexon and Mahindra Bolero.

Mahindra Bolero is one of the compact SUV that enjoyed top spot for years. Mahindra launched a new variant of the vehicle that is under sub 4-metre. The combined sales of Bolero for November stood at 4911 units.

Another newbie, Tata Motors' first ever sub four-meter compact SUV has become quite popular in the market. It has found an impressive 4163 takers in November. The Nexon boasts of unique styling and many first-in-the-segment features like tri-colour body. This seems to have attracted many buyers. Also, the SUV comes with an attractive price range that undercuts all of its rivals. The Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 108bhp and 170nm and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 108bhp and 260 Nm. Both models get the 6-speed manual transmission.

Surprisingly Honda's first ever sub 4-meter compact SUV based on the Jazz, the WR-V is the fifth bestselling model. The Honda car found 3,521 takers and it is also the only SUV to offer sunroof in the segment. The WR-V is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum of 80bhp and 110Nm. The diesel models are powered by a 1.5-litre mill and that produces a maximum of 99bhp and 200Nm of torque.

