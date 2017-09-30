Most might not think Xiaomi would reach the position it is currently in when it entered Indian market with Redmi 1s but it not only made its presence felt in just a few years but also became one of the most popular brands in the country. Its Redmi Note 4 was reportedly the best selling smartphone in India in the first half of this year and there are several others like the Redmi 4, Redmi Mi A1 and others currently available in the market.

If you are planning to buy a Xiaomi smartphone, here are key specifications and pricing of some of them that are currently available for purchase:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The device is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model (memory expandable up to128GB via microSD card). It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, an Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Priced at Rs 14,999, the handset sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, and houses a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The device is priced at Rs 6,999for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model with memory of all the variants expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card. It features a 5-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Priced at Rs 5,999, the handset sports a 5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based MIUI 8 operating system, a 2GB RAM, a 16/32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,120mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The device is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB variant (introductory price) and Rs 16,999 for the 64GB storage model (memory expandable memory option up to128GB via microSD card). It features a 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0 OS, a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 5300mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) technology.