The last one year saw the revelation of several different kinds of diet plans and while celebrities took to endorsing some of the really risky ones, the US health officials have finally revealed this year's best and worst diets to choose from.

Reigning the list of best diets is the DASH diet in all its glory, for the eighth year in a row, according to the annual ranking of 38 diets by the National Institutes of Health.

Emphasizing on vegetables and whole grains, this diet encourages low intake of red meat, sweets, and sugary drinks. "DASH is not a fad diet, but a healthy eating plan that supports long-term lifestyle changes," the authors wrote in the US News & World Report analysis.

As per the rules, to receive top rating, a diet has to be relatively easy to follow, nutritious, safe, effective for weight loss and protective against diabetes and heart disease, and while the DASH continues to be just that, the highly popular keto and Whole30 diets were labelled the least safe and effective.

Registered dietitian Abbey Sharp spilled to Daily Mail Online that the results don't come as a surprise. She also revealed that people should be encouraged to avoid 'cleanse diets' which ultimately lead to weight gain in the long run.

"The DASH and Mediterranean diet are consistently ranked as number one because they don't completely eliminate any foods," Sharp, who runs Abbey's Kitchen, said. "They are well balanced, and easy to follow because they include a wide variety of satiating and delicious foods - including red wine!

"They also are backed up by an extensive amount of research to support their significant impact on heart health," she added in favour of the programme.

Sharp also mentioned exactly why the keto and Whole30 are on the list of worst diets, claiming they 'are incredibly restrictive'.

"While restriction may lead to quick weight loss, anything restrictive has a tendency to backfire in the long run and lead to rebound weight gain."

The DASH involves eating vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and lean proteins. Previous studies have also found that people following Dash might be able to reduce their blood pressure by a few points in just two weeks.

The ketogenic diet on the other hand, even though promoted by Halle Berry, Rihanna and even the Kardashians, eliminates carbs, cuts down on most protein, and boosts fat intake. Similarly, the Whole30 diet involves cutting out sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, soy, and dairy for 30 days.

Sharp explains that the elements that those two diets eliminate are also crucial to maintain the idea body health. "Both diets cut out really nutritious foods like pulses, some vegetables and whole grains, all of which are celebrated on the DASH and Mediterranean diet for their role in reducing the risk of disease and promoting satiety."

"An interesting aspect of the DASH diet is that the effects are greater in people with hypertension or higher blood pressure at baseline, which is comparable to anti-hypertensive medications," said the study's first author Dr Stephen Jurasche, an adjunct assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University.

"Our results add to the evidence that dietary interventions can be as effective as – or more effective than – antihypertensive drugs in those at highest risk for high blood pressure, and should be a routine first-line treatment option for such individuals."