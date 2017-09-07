In what could be seen as a move to take on Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Aircel and other telecom operators, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan to reel in subscribers.

BSNL's new Rs 429 pack for prepaid users offers 90GB data for 90 days with a FUP of 1GB per day on PAN India basis (except Kerala circle). It also comes with free voice calling to all networks (local+STD).

The state-owned telecom operator also offers unlimited data for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice calls (local and STD) to any network in India for a recharge of Rs 298. Chaukka 444 plan offers unlimited 2G/3G data for 90 days with a FUP of 4GB per day (no free voice calling benefit) at Rs 444. Consumers can also avail free voice calling benefits through Rs 349 and Rs 395 plans but both these packs come with limited data.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio prepaid subscribers can avail unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (STD+Roaming) by recharging for Rs 309. The telecom operator also offers unlimited data and calls through other tariff plans -- Rs 399, Rs 509, and Rs 999. [Get details here]

Vodafone has recently introduced Rs 348 plan offering unlimited data at 4G speed for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD). It offers unlimited data and voice call through other packs -- Rs 392, Rs 346, Rs 449, Rs 352 plan, and Rs 445.

Bharti Airtel has Rs 399 pack for its prepaid customers, offering 84GB of 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets). There is also Rs 349 plan that offers 3G/4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 28 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks. The Rs 244 plan offers 1GB of data per day for 70 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets).

Idea Cellular offers 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB and unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India for its prepaid subscribers for a recharge of Rs 348 but applies only for 4G handsets with 4G-enabled SIM card. The Rs 357 plan comes with the same benefits and non 4G handset owners can avail this. Meanwhile, the Rs 449 plan offers 70GB data with a daily FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited calls within the same network (both local and STD) for 70 days. It also comes with 3,000 minutes of free calls to a non-Idea number for 70 days with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (after which 30 paise per minute will be charged).