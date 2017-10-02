Competition among major telecom service providers -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, and BSNL -- continues as they keep introducing new data tariff. It was Reliance Jio that changed the way consumers used internet data by providing free unlimited data and voice call for three months last year. Today, all the telecom companies are providing maximum data for less money in order to survive the competition.

Data tariff plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, and BSNL haven't changed much for the month of October. Here are the best unlimited data tariff and free voice call plans you can avail this month:

Reliance Jio 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Rs 96 plan: Unlimited 4G data for seven days with FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming).

Rs 149 plan: Unlimited 4G data for 28 days with speed to ve revised to 64 kbps after 2GB of data. It also offers free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming).

Rs 309 pack: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming).

Rs 349 plan: Unlimited 4G data (10 + 10GB of data) valid for 56 day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming).

Rs 399 plan: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 84 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (LOocal+STD+roaming).

Rs 509 pack: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 2GB per day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming).

Rs 999 plan: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 90 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming).

Bharti Airtel 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Rs 999 pack: Unlimited 3G/4G data with a FUP of 4GB per day for 28 days (112GB)and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks. However, the offer is available only to select customers, so one has to check eligibility from Airtel website (recharge section) or the MyAirtel mobile application. Those who pay through Airtel Payments Bank can avail 50 per cent discount on the data plan.

Rs 399 pack: Unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and free local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets).

Rs 244 plan: Unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 70 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets).

Rs 349 plan: Unlimited 3G/4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 28 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks.

Vodafone 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Rs 348 pack: It offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day. It also offers free voice call to all networks (Local+STD).

Rs 392 pack: Unlimited 4G/3G data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited voice calling both at home and on roaming (Restricted to consumers in Delhi-NCR).

Rs 346 plan: Unlimited data at 4G speed for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD) and it is limited to 4G devices. However, calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week.

Rs 449 plan: Unlimited 4G data for 84 days with FUP of 1GB per day. It also comes with unlimited voice calling facility to all networks.

Rs 352 plan: Unlimited 4G/3G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days. It comes with free voice call to all networks (Local+STD).

Idea Cellular 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Rs 348 plan: Unlimited 4G data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day. It comes with free calls to any network across India (local+STD). However, the offer can be availed by only 4G handsets and that with 4G-enabled SIM card.

Rs 357 plan: Unlimited 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB. It comes with free local and STD calls to any network across India (non 4G devices can avail the offer).

Rs 449 plan: Unlimited data for 70 days with a daily FUP of 1GB. It also comes with unlimited free calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea numbers with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (after which users will be charged 30 paise per minute).

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) data tariff plans (prepaid)

Rs 249 plan: Unlimited data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day. It also offers free voice calls within the same network (local+STD).

Rs 298 plan: Unlimited data for 56 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice calls (local and STD) to any network in India (only for First Recharge).

Rs 444 plan: Unlimited 2G/3G data for 90 days with a FUP of 4GB per day. However, it doesn't have voice calling benefit.