Apple sparked a controversy after it admitted to have slowed down the older iPhones in order to increase their life-span, or also maybe to get consumers to buy newer iPhones. And if you are one of those who owns an old and slowed iPhone 6 or 6s and are looking for an upgrade, it's the best time of the year to go ahead. Amazon India is currently offering a flat Rs 9,000 off on one of the latest iPhones from Apple's stable – the iPhone 8.

Amazon.in has currently listed the iPhone 8 64GB (Space Grey) variant for Rs 54,990, a good Rs 9,000 down from its original price tag of Rs 64,000, but just in case you would like to go for the 256GB variant, it costs Rs 69,432 (down from its MRP of Rs 77,000). However, if the storage isn't an issue for you, the iPhone 8 64GB at Rs 54,999 is still the better deal.

Apple iPhone 8 specifications

In terms of the raw specs, the iPhone 8 comes with the same internals as the iPhone 8 Plus or even the almost twice as expensive iPhone X, except for the smaller less fancier screen and FaceID (compared to the iPhone X) and a single camera at the rear instead of a dual camera setup like the iPhone 8 Plus or the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone 8 sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display, which comes with a resolution of 1334x750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. It comes with iOS 11 out of the box and is powered by the latest A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and a dedicated "Neural Engine" coupled with M11 motion coprocessor. The phone comes with two storage options, either 64GB or 256 GB internal storage memory.

On the optics front, the iPhone 8 comes with a 12MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), Digital zoom up to 5x, and Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera is capable of 4K video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps. Bear in mind though, the iPhone 8 does not come with Portrait Mode, that feature is reserved only for the dual-camera-sporting iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Over at the front there's a 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash for video calls and selfies.

The iPhone 8 is backed by a 1960mAH battery (7.55 Wh) which is touted to provide up to 14 hours of talktime and a standby time of up to 16 days, which is the best among all the iPhones. The iPhone 8 also supports wireless charging, and come with water and dust resistance.

Something to cheer for iPhone 6 and 6s users

In case you do not want to upgrade to an iPhone 8, don't worry. You can get your slowed-down iPhone's batteries replaced at a lesser cost now.

Apple has apologised to its loyal customers for the battery-related slowdown, and to make up for it, the company has announced that it has reduced the battery replacement charges of the iPhones 6 and later. From now on, the charges for replacing the battery will cost Rs 2,000 without taxes. Earlier, it used to cost around Rs 6,000 excluding taxes for the same.