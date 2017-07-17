Smartphones are a crucial part of our daily lives, and it's unimaginable to get past a day without them. But no one can stop the inevitable when your favourite smartphone runs out of battery. You're either hunt for a power socket or carry a bulky power bank in your pocket to prevent your phone from dying.

But there's third option – choose a better smartphone. If you're the kind of person who demands a longer battery life more than anything, there are brands listening. Let's take a look at some of the best smartphones with long-lasting battery without breaking the bank.

Smartphones under Rs. 10,000 are quite popular in India, and here are 2017's best battery smartphones to keep you going for long hours, whether it involves gaming, social networking or taking selfies (we mean a lot of them).

Moto E4 Plus – Rs. 9,999

Moto E4 Plus is a good-looking smartphone with power-packed features. The battery, which is why it made it to this list, is of 5,000mAh and the phone comes with 10W rapid charger. The company puts the phone's battery life at two days.

Read: Is Moto E4 Plus better than Xiaomi Redmi Note 4?

Other features that will convince you to buy this phone include a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass encased within a water repellent nano-coating body, a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front snapper. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

Moto E4 Plus is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 – starting at Rs. 6,999

Xiaomi smartphones have a strong presence in India. The latest Redmi 4 is a worthy competitor in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price range and the battery life of the smartphone is quite appealing. The Redmi 4 boasts a reliable 4,1000mAh battery. But that's not the only reason why this phone is so popular in India.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Other than a reliable battery, the Redmi 4 features a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass, a 13MP rear snapper with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. The handset has a metal unibody and a fingerprint scanner located at the back of the device. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and supports 4G VoLTE bands and dual SIM cards.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes in three configurations. The base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage costs Rs. 6,999, the mid-level model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM variant sells at Rs. 10,999. The handset is sold exclusively via Amazon India and Mi.com.

Panasonic P55 Max – Rs. 8,499

Owing to the increasing demand for smartphones with good battery, Panasonic expanded its smartphone lineup with P55 Max. The handset's biggest highlight, as one can expect from the reference of this article, is the battery. It is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Other features of the phone include a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, 13MP rear camera with quad-LED flash, and 5MP front snapper. Under the hood, you can find a 1.25Ghz quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. It supports dual SIM cards, microSD card and OTG.

Panasonic P55 Max is available exclusively on Flipkart.

YU Yureka Black

In an effort to revive the YU brand, Micromax launched Yureka Black in June. The handset turns out to be a great device for budget shoppers and those who want longer battery can rely on the phone's 3,000mAh unit. But don't just buy the phone for its battery.

YU Yureka Black features a 5-inch Full HD display, a 13MP camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP front snapper. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 chipset, 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with microSD card support up to 64GB.

The new YU smartphone has a fingerprint scanner at the back of its metal body, supports dual SIM cards and 4G LTE.

YU Yureka Black is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Nubia N1 Lite

ZTE's Nubia is making strides in India. In May, Nubia launched N1 Lite to make its presence felt in the budget smartphone space. The N1 Lite, among other things, has a 3,000mAh battery for up to 24 hours of talktime and comes at an affordable price.

Nubia N1 Lite features a 5.5-inch HD display, an 8MP primary camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie snapper. It is powered by a 1.25GHz MediaTek MTK6737 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. The smartphone sports a sandstone finish unibody design for a better grip, has a fingerprint scanner at the back and dual 4G SIM card support.