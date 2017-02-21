A smart home is not complete without a smart television. But how is it different from other TV sets? Well, smart TVs can access online streaming media services and run entertainment apps like internet music stations and Web browsers. It not only offers hundreds of channels, but also provides better picture quality.

Almost all major television manufacturers make smart TVs, and some of the known names in the industry include LG, Toshiba, Panasonic, Philips, Insignia, Samsung, Hisense, Sharp and Sony.

Here are best smart TVs you can buy for your smart home in 2017

1) Samsung KS9500 Series: Samsung offers three models in this series: UN65KS9500 Curved 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model); UN78KS9500 Curved 78-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model); and UE88KS9500 Curved 88-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV.

The UN65KS9500 is priced at $2,197, while UN78KS9500 comes with a price tag of $5,989.90. The South Korean electronics company also has other variants like UN49KS8000 and UN55KS8000.

2) LG OLED E6 Series: LG Electronics OLED55E6P Flat 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model) is one of the best smart televisions currently available in the market. It is priced at $2497.

Its bigger sibling, OLED65E6P Flat 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model) comes with a price tag of $3,799. The company also several other products, including LG OLED55B6V and LG OLED65B6V.

3) Panasonic DX802 Series: The TX-50DX802B and its bigger sibling TX-58DX802B boast of 4K Pro Ultra HD HDR technology and a dedicated sound bar.

The smaller display model is priced at £1,299 and the bigger version costs £1,499. The company has several other smart TVs from DX600 and DX902 series.

4) Sony KD-75XD9405: It is a 75-inch TV with 4K resolution, HDR support, Android TV smarts, and direct LED lighting system.

It is priced at £4,999. There are other Sony products like W805C and W805C series available in the market.

Most smart TVs support Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video and Pandora, and can browse internet, as they are connected to internet either via direct, wired Ethernet connection or built-in Wi-Fi. They have built-in computers and an online connection, which means it can crash or hang like a personal computer, or even hacked into.