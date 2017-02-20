Security cameras have become a "must-have" gadget today, and more so for a smart home, as it monitors all the activities both inside and outside the house. Owing to its rapid demand across the globe, several companies like D-Link, TRENDnet, Arlo, Linksys and Belkin have started manufacturing such cameras.

If you are transforming your house into a smart home, here are some of the best security cameras you can buy in 2017:

Netgear Arlo Q: It is perhaps the best security camera currently available for purchase. Priced at $220, the device comes with features like a 24/7 security monitoring capability with AC-power, record 1080p HD video, 2-way audio, and enhanced night vision. It also has free cloud storage, keeping 7 days of motion- and sound-triggered recordings.

Canary: It is an all-in-one security solution with HD camera, siren, and air monitor. It boasts of features like HD camera with 1080p image sensor motion detection, 147-degree wide-angle lens, automatic night vision, high-quality microphone, 90+ dB siren and 100-240v power supply. It also monitors temperature, humidity and air quality. It is priced at $199.

Belkin Netcam HD+: Priced at $129.99 (currently available at $99.99), this smart security camera can also control some devices like lighting and switches. It has video features like viewing angle of 76° horizontal, 57° vertical, and 95° diagonal, 3.37mm lens with F2.4 aperture and 2M 1/3.2 inch CMOS sensor, and has frame rate up to 25 frames per second.

Nest Cam: The device is priced at $199 and features video resolution of 1,920x1,080/30fps with field of view up to 130 degrees and night vision up to 25 feet. It comes with 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, built-in microphone and speaker, and cloud storage at $10 per month for 10 days' footage.

Netgear Arlo Pro: It is an outdoor camera with a video resolution of 1,280x720/24fps, 130 degrees field of view, motion detection, night vision up to 25 feet, built-in microphone and speaker, and seven days' footage free on cloud storage ($10 per month for longer periods).