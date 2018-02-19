Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea and Vodafone are key players in the Indian telecom market, and millions of subscribers look to them for great deals on lucrative prepaid plans. Ever since Reliance Jio led a disruption in the market, rivals have been forced to come up with prepaid plans offering unlimited calls, data and more.

Initially, Reliance Jio was the sole provider of unlimited data and calls anywhere in India for really low tariffs. But the competition is fierce and incumbents are closing the gap with the newbie telco. As new prepaid plans are launched every other day, it's easier to get confused.

In this article, we are listing the best-prepaid plans with unlimited calls each telco has to offer. If you find all those popular Rs 399 and Rs 500 plans expensive, the plans mentioned below are light on the pocket, costing just around Rs 100, and high on value with unlimited calls along with fixed data.

Airtel

Airtel recently introduced the Rs 9 prepaid plan for its users, which offers unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, 100 SMSes and 100MB data for a full day. In terms of low-cost plans, this is the best you can get from any carrier as of the writing of this report.

Airtel also has a Rs 19 plan, which gives users unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, 100 SMS per day and 200MB data for two days.

Airtel's Rs 59 recharge gets users unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, 100 SMS per day and 500MB data for seven days.

Finally, Airtel subscribers can avail unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, 100 SMS per day and 1GB data for 10 days at Rs 93.

If you're looking for month-long validity, Airtel offers unlimited local + STD calls and 1GB/day 4G/3G data for 28 days at Rs 169. But this offer is valid only on partner handsets, so check for availability before recharging.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has a series of options for subscribers with various budgets. The cheapest plan is Rs 19, which gives users 150MB 4G data, unlimited calls and 10 SMS with one-day validity.

The next suitable plan for subscribers is Rs 52, which gives 150MB data per day, unlimited calls, free roaming and 70 SMS for a period of seven days.

Finally, the affordable prepaid plan in Jio's portfolio is Rs 98, which gives users 2GB 4G data, unlimited calls, free roaming and 300 SMS for a period of 28 days.

For higher data limits, subscribers can go for Rs 149 recharge, which gives 1.5GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited calls, free roaming and 100 SMS per day.

Idea Cellular

Owing to the growing competition in the telecom industry, Idea Cellular has launched a new prepaid plan at Rs 109, which gives subscribers unlimited calls, free roaming, 1GB 4G/3G data and 100 local and STD SMS for 14 days.

Idea also offers a cheaper Rs 93 plan, which gives users unlimited local and STD calls and 1GB 4G data for 10 days.

Vodafone

Vodafone doesn't offer a bouquet of low-cost prepaid plans like its rivals. The cheapest prepaid plan customers can avail is Rs 199, which gives unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, 1.4GB 4G/3G data per day and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Vodafone has other plans with unlimited calling benefits, but they're all priced above Rs 300.