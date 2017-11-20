Google's new handsets Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL may have set a new benchmark in camera (photo+video) but Apple's iPhone X still leads the pack when it comes to still photography. The new handset from Cupertino giant beats the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro in this department, according to reports.

DxOMark has given the Google Pixel 2 (XL) a score of 98 in camera (photo+video), which is the highest rating given by the website known for its camera reviews. The handset scored 99 points in still photo and 96 in video taking the grand total to 98. However, the same source has rated the iPhone X as the best phone to take still images.

According to DxOMark, iPhone X has a score of 90 in exposure and contrast, 79 in colour, 78 in autofocus, 65 in texture, 69 in noise, 82 in artifacts, and 85 in flash, 58 in zoom and 55 in bokeh, taking the overall still photo score to 101. The device also scored 81 in exposure and contrast, 86 in colour, 84 in autofocus, 51 in texture, 66 in noise, 83 in artifacts, and 91 in stabilisation, taking the video score to 89. The camera (photo+video) score of the device is 97, just a point short of the Google Pixel 2.

"With a Photo score of 101, the Apple iPhone X achieves the best results so far for still images, edging out the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the previous joint leaders in the Photo ranking, by one point," wrote the reputed website in its review.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 share the second position in the list of mobile phones with best still camera. Both the handsets scored 100 points each against 101 scored by Apple's flagship. Both the handsets scored 100 points each against 101 scored by Apple's flagship. It is followed by Pixel 2 with 99 points and iPhone 8 Plus with a score of 96.

The iPhone X boasts of a dual 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2x optical zoom and quad-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 7MP TrueDepth front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos.